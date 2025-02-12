England win toss, bowl against India in third ODI

AHMEDABAD: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third one-day international Wednesday in Ahmedabad as the visitors chase a morale-boosting win ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Somerset batsman Tom Banton is the only change from England’s previous loss, when India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The ODIs come ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Banton was called in as cover after Jacob Bethell was ruled out with a hamstring injury ahead of the second match in Cuttack.

India included spinners Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, and left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were rested.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy misses out with a sore calf.

India’s hopes of landing the Champions Trophy took a hit on Tuesday when leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with injury.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)