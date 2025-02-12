Australia’s Kuhnemann reported for suspected illegal bowling action

MELBOURNE: Australia spin bowler Matt Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action after his dominant performance in the test series against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm spinner was the most prolific bowler in Australia’s 2-0 whitewash in Galle, taking 16 wickets at an average of 17.18.

Kuhnemann will now need to have his action tested to prove its legality.

A bowler is allowed 15 degrees of extension in their elbow before a delivery is considered illegal.

Cricket Australia (CA) said it was notified of the match officials’ report after the second test in Galle and would support Kuhnemann through the testing process.

“Cricket Australia will liaise closely with the ICC (International Cricket Council) and independent experts in line with ICC regulations,” CA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old’s action has never previously been questioned in 124 professional matches dating back to 2017, including five tests and four one-day internationals.