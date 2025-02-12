AIRLINK 190.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.55%)
BOP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.23%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
FFL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
HUBC 131.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.29%)
OGDC 208.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.27%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.15%)
PPL 184.00 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.99%)
PRL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.41%)
PTC 24.46 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.85%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.74%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.66%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.21 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.66%)
WAVESAPP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 26.2 (0.22%)
BR30 35,984 Increased By 324 (0.91%)
KSE100 113,072 Increased By 61.4 (0.05%)
KSE30 35,351 Decreased By -42.7 (-0.12%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Kuhnemann reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 11:25am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia spin bowler Matt Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action after his dominant performance in the test series against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm spinner was the most prolific bowler in Australia’s 2-0 whitewash in Galle, taking 16 wickets at an average of 17.18.

Kuhnemann will now need to have his action tested to prove its legality.

A bowler is allowed 15 degrees of extension in their elbow before a delivery is considered illegal.

Cricket Australia (CA) said it was notified of the match officials’ report after the second test in Galle and would support Kuhnemann through the testing process.

India loss won’t hurt if we win Champions Trophy: Duckett

“Cricket Australia will liaise closely with the ICC (International Cricket Council) and independent experts in line with ICC regulations,” CA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old’s action has never previously been questioned in 124 professional matches dating back to 2017, including five tests and four one-day internationals.

Cricket Australia Matthew Kuhnemann

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s Kuhnemann reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Bullish sentiment prevails, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Climate financing increase exhorted: PM urges investors to tap green energy openings

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Oil prices retreat after report of US crude stockpile rise

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Read more stories