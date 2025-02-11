AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Sports

India loss won’t hurt if we win Champions Trophy: Duckett

AFP Published 11 Feb, 2025 07:10pm

AHMEDABAD: England opener Ben Duckett said on Tuesday even a 3-0 one-day series loss in India will not affect the team’s morale because they are focused on winning the Champions Trophy title.

The tourists will clash with India in the final one-day international in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after the hosts took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The ODIs come ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

“We have come here for one thing and that is to win the Champions Trophy,” said Duckett.

“We still believe we can do that. It’ll be completely different conditions, all different teams we are playing against.”

Lights out Rohit hits ton to power India to victory over England

England, led by Jos Buttler, begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Ashes rivals Australia in Lahore on February 22.

They are in Group B of the eight-team tournament with Afghanistan and South Africa as the other two sides.

“If we lose 3-0 to India, I don’t care as long as we beat them in the final of the Champions Trophy,” said Duckett, a left-hand batsman.

“If we do that, we probably won’t look back on this if we do the business in that competition.”

England’s tour of India has been Brendon McCullum’s first assignment as coach of the white-ball team. He started with a 4-1 loss in the T20 internationals.

The defeats followed in the two ODI matches as well despite England being in good positions with bat and ball in both games.

“It’s about peaking at the right time,” said Duckett. “We have been close against this India side and we have been nowhere near our best. We will always take positives.”

He added: “We could dwell, start meetings and going at each other but the group under Baz (McCullum) aren’t going to do that.

“It’s difficult not to get the results here, but hopefully we can turn it around in Pakistan.”

Champions Trophy Ben Duckett ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India vs England ODI Series

