IMF appreciates ongoing reforms in judiciary

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation acknowledged the judiciary’s role in maintaining legal and institutional stability and expressed its appreciation for ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability.

A delegation from the IMF, led by Joel Turkewitz, met with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, who is also Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), at the Supreme Court of Pakistan building here on Tuesday.

After the meeting, the chief justice, while interacting with the members of the Press Association of Supreme Court reporters, briefed them about his meeting with the IMF delegation and recent meetings of the JCP, for the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court and the High Courts.

He also talked about the appointment of a judge of Islamabad High Court, Justice Miangul Aurangzeb, as an acting judge of the Supreme Court, and Imran Khan’s letter sent to him. “The letter is referred to the constitutional committee to examine it.”

However, a statement, issued by the SC PRO office, said that the chief justice told the delegation that the judiciary is not used to having direct interaction with such missions but since the Finance Division requested, this interaction is taking place. He provided an overview about the ongoing efforts to enhance judicial performance, and informed that the judiciary in Pakistan is independent, and being head of the institution, it is his responsibility to protect the independence.

The handout said that CJP Yahya was quite guarded in his comments and views, while holding discussion with the delegation. He highlighted key constitutional developments with respect to the JCP and reforms, including senior-level judicial appointments, judicial accountability, and the restructuring of the JCP.

The chief justice elaborated on the merits of integrating the judiciary and the parliamentary committee to ensure a more transparent and efficient judicial selection process. He also informed that the Supreme Court is in the process of finalising a critical agenda for the upcoming NJPMC meeting expected in the last week of February. This agenda is being prepared in consultation with various stakeholders. He said he is quite open to any suggestion for inclusion in the proposed agenda. He invited the mission to share any key proposal.

Discussions during the meeting also centred on judicial accountability and the mechanisms for addressing complaints against judges. The chief justice emphasised the importance of a robust and fair accountability process to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

The discussion reaffirmed a shared commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and upholding the rule of law as a cornerstone of economic and social progress.

The meeting was attended by the registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan; secretary Supreme Judicial Council; secretary JCP; Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan; and director Federal Judicial Academy.

The chief justice said he told the delegation that the judges have taken oath under the 1973 Constitution to defend and protect the independence of the judiciary. “I told that it is not the judges’ job to disclose all the details. However, briefed them about the agenda of the National Judicial Policy Making (NJPM) Committee, and told that the subordinate judiciary is supervised by the high courts,” he added.

According to the chief justice, the delegation was interested to know about the compliance of agreements and the “property rights”, and wanted to protect foreign investment in the country. The CJP said he told them that reforms in this regard are already under way to improve the system, including measures to ensure faster resolution of commercial disputes.

About Imran Khan’s letter, CJP Yahya said the letter raises legal questions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, which deals with the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction in matters of public interest.

“The judicial committee will examine the contents of the letter and decide accordingly,” Justice Yahya said, emphasising that the case falls within the domain of a constitutional bench.

The chief justice dismissed the reports of differences among senior judges. “There are certain habits that take time to change,” he remarked, referring to letters written by some judges raising concerns about judicial procedures. “These matters will eventually be settled, but it is important to let the system function smoothly,” he added.

CJP Yahya also revealed that from next week, two permanent benches would be dedicated solely to hearing criminal cases, including death penalty appeals, in an effort to expedite pending matters.

