Pak Mint Project: Need to reassess high-cost project: NA body

ISLAMABAD: The Pak Mint Project is being continued solely for historical reasons, and allocating a substantial amount to it during a period of financial constraints would not be wise.

The Standing Committee on Finance emphasized the need to reassess the high-cost project, due to its low profitability.

10th meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held on Tuesday in the Parliament House, Islamabad, under the Chairmanship of Hon Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA/Chairman.

The Committee reviewed the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the Finance Division for the financial year 2025-2026. The Secretary of Finance informed the Committee that no new projects have been proposed for 2025-26. The Committee discussed five ongoing projects.

During the review, Chairman Syed Naveed Qamar observed that Pak Mint continues to operate primarily for historical reasons and questioned the wisdom of allocating such a substantial amount to it, especially amid financial constraints. The Committee emphasized the need to reassess the high-cost project, The Modernization & Up-gradation of Pak Mint Phase-II-A, due to its low profitability.

The Committee unanimously approved Minutes of its previous meeting. The meeting was attended by Bilal Azhar Kayani, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gilani, Kesoo Mall Khel Das, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Dr Nafisa Shah, Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Omar Ayub Khan, Shahram Khan, Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Usman Mela, Muhammad Ali Sarfraz, and Ms Shahida Begum, MNAs. The meeting was also attended by Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, the Minister of State for Finance, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, and other senior officers from the Ministry.

