Sindh CM inaugurates renovated National Stadium for ICC Champions Trophy

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the upgraded National Stadium in Karachi on February 11, marking its readiness to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The ceremony, attended by Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and other dignitaries, highlighted the stadium’s state-of-the-art facilities completed in record time, according to Sindh Chief Minister’s office.

Inauguration of renovated National Stadium today

CM Shah praised PCB Chairman Naqvi for the timely renovations and reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to promoting sports in Karachi.

He recalled the 2018 upgrades for PSL matches and assured continued support for cricket at all levels, emphasizing Karachi’s passionate connection to the sport.

Expressing confidence in the national team, Shah said: “We expect our Shaheens to deliver an outstanding performance in the Champions Trophy.”

“Winning and losing are part of the game, but we must always step onto the field with a fighting spirit,” he added.

The Sindh government vowed to leave no stone unturned in reviving sports activities in Karachi, ensuring top-tier facilities for athletes and fans alike.