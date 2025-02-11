AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-02-11

Inauguration of renovated National Stadium today

Muhammad Saleem Published 11 Feb, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: The inauguration of renovated National Stadium Karachi will be held on today evening with a colourful ceremony featuring fireworks and a spectacular light show.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, said that the stadium’s reconstruction, which began on September 28, 2024, was completed on January 31, 2025.

The pavilion building was completely demolished and rebuilt, while new seats have been installed in every enclosure, he said, adding: “The stadium now features advanced LED floodlights and modern score screens; while fences have been removed to provide spectators with an improved viewing experience. All hospitality boxes have also been renovated to enhance comfort.”

Naqvi praised the labourers who worked tirelessly on the project and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak), contractors, and the PCB team.

The PCB chairman assured that world-class facilities have been introduced for both spectators and players; particularly in preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy, where visiting teams will be provided with top-tier amenities.

Furthermore, in a post on X, Naqvi revealed that prominent faces of Pakistan’s music industry including Ali Zafar, Shafqat Amanat Ali, and Sahir Ali Bagga will also perform in the inauguration ceremony.

It may be noted that the PCB, last year, commenced a major upgradation project of the two stadiums owing to the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 whose matches are scheduled to take place at these venues along with the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The National Stadium will host opening match of the mega event on February 19 while Gaddafi Stadium will then host its first Champions Trophy match on February 22 featuring a thrilling clash between traditional cricket rivals England and Australia. The eight-team tournament, comprising 15 matches, will commence on February 19 and will culminate on March 9.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group-A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh; while Group-B consists of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia. Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches, while four matches, including all three of India’s group-stage matches and the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

The final of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in Lahore but if India qualifies then it will be staged in Dubai.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi PCB PCB chairman National stadium karachi Mohsin Naqvi National Bank Stadium

Comments

200 characters

Inauguration of renovated National Stadium today

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories