Feb 11, 2025
World

Syria’s Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan ‘serious crime’ bound to fail

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 04:21pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said in remarks broadcast on Monday he believes US President Donald Trump’s plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza and take over the Strip “is a serious crime that will ultimately fail”.

Trump had said the US would take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere. He said Palestinians would not have the right of return to Gaza under his proposal.

In an interview with a UK podcast, Sharaa, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was once an affiliate of al Qaeda, said Trump’s proposal would not succeed.

“I believe no power can drive people from their land. Many countries have tried to do it and they have all failed, especially during the recent war in Gaza over the past year and a half,” he said.

Sharaa, declared president for a transitional phase after his group’s fighters led the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, said it would be neither “wise nor morally or politically right” for Trump to lead an effort to force Palestinians out of their land.

Palestinians have no right of return under Gaza plan: Trump

“Over 80 years of this conflict, all attempts to displace them have failed; those who left have regretted their decision. The Palestinian lesson that every generation has learned is the importance of holding on to their land,” he added.

Egypt, Jordan and other Arab nations have strongly opposed any attempt to push Palestinians over the border.

They fear any mass movement across the border would further undermine prospects for a “two-state solution” - creating a state of Palestine next to Israel - and leave Arab nations dealing with the consequences.

