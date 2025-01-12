Delegation from DP World, UAE visits under SIFC platform

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from DP World (UAE), led by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, visited Pakistan under the platform of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to the sources, the purpose of the visit was to finalise various commercial aspects of the dedicated freight corridor project connecting Karachi Port to Pipri.

The discussions regarding the Multimodal Logistic Park at Pipri were successfully conducted with all relevant stakeholders, including DP World, Pakistan Railways, and the National Logistics Cell (NLC), facilitated by the SIFC.

On January 10, 2025, a term sheet for the project’s implementation was mutually signed during a ceremony held at SIFC.

Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Secretary of Pakistan Railways, represented Pakistan in the presence of SIFC Director General.

The Pakistani delegation also included DG NLC and other senior officials from relevant ministries and departments.

The project is expected to significantly reduce freight vehicle congestion in the Karachi metropolitan area by leveraging an advanced railway infrastructure. This initiative aims to enhance freight services within the country in a highly efficient and cost-effective manner. With multi-million-dollar investments, the project will operationalise Pakistan’s envisioned multimodal logistics framework, positioning the country as a regional hub for trans-shipment and transit trade.

The sources maintained that the highlighted the successful execution of the framework agreement signed between the two countries in January 2024. The agreement has been materialised within the stipulated timeline through the collective efforts of SIFC and key stakeholders.

The collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership with DP World to harness Pakistan’s vast potential in regional trade and connectivity, overcoming existing limitations in port and railway infrastructure.

