AIRLINK 191.20 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (2.62%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.67%)
FFL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FLYNG 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.72%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.28%)
HUMNL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2%)
OGDC 207.31 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (3.15%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.95%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 178.70 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.97%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
PTC 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
SEARL 105.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.29 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.86%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.56%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.61%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
BR100 11,933 Increased By 195.4 (1.66%)
BR30 35,503 Increased By 862 (2.49%)
KSE100 112,743 Increased By 1365.1 (1.23%)
KSE30 35,305 Increased By 508 (1.46%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea says US nuclear submarine at South Korea port posing grave threat, KCNA reports

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 10:37am

SEOUL: North Korea’s defence ministry said on Tuesday the United States is again posing a grave security threat by sending a nuclear submarine to a South Korean port and its military forces are ready to take any action necessary, KCNA news agency reported.

The emergence of a US nuclear submarine in the Korean peninsula is a “clear expression of the US invariable hysteria for confrontation” against North Korea, an unnamed spokesperson for the North’s defence ministry said in a statement.

“We express grave concern over the US dangerous hostile military act that can lead the acute military confrontation in the region around the Korean peninsula to an actual armed force conflict,” the statement carried by KCNA news agency said. Its armed forces will “unhesitatingly exercise the legitimate right to punish the provokers,” it said, without elaborating.

South Korea’s defence ministry said USS Alexandria submarine entered the Busan port on Monday for supplies and rest for its crew and that it will be a chance for the two countries’ navies to promote exchange and combined defence posture.

Its military said it had no comment on the North Korean statement.

The US fast attack nuclear-powered submarine is part of the US Pacific Fleet armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to the US navy.

North Korea successfully tests new intermediate-range missile, state media says

North Korea routinely criticises the presence of US military assets and joint drills by US and South Korean forces. On Sunday, it warned of “undesirable consequences” criticising a series of exercises conducted by the allies.

The North’s defence ministry spokesperson did not mention separate live-fire drills conducted jointly by South Korean and US armies at a firing range south of the militarised Korean border since last week.

The North has stepped up aggressive rhetoric since Donald Trump took office last month for his second presidency despite his comments suggesting he would reach out to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for direct dialogue.

North Korea North Korea defence ministry US nuclear submarine

Comments

200 characters

North Korea says US nuclear submarine at South Korea port posing grave threat, KCNA reports

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Read more stories