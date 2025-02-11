AIRLINK 191.00 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.52%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FCCL 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.78%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.09%)
HUBC 132.07 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.14%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.91%)
OGDC 208.01 Increased By ▲ 7.04 (3.5%)
PACE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.28%)
PAEL 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.51%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 178.50 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.85%)
PRL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.21%)
PTC 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
SEARL 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.94%)
SYM 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.86%)
TRG 66.79 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.85%)
WAVESAPP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
BR100 11,933 Increased By 195.4 (1.66%)
BR30 35,503 Increased By 862 (2.49%)
KSE100 112,792 Increased By 1414.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 35,318 Increased By 521 (1.5%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shining gold stocks lead Australian shares higher

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 10:32am

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, as gold miners hit an all-time high after the bullion’s record rally, while other sectors also gained in broad-based buying and investors remained focused on earnings reports from several heavyweight companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 8,502.9 points by 0008 GMT.

The benchmark fell 0.3% on Monday.

On the broader market, gold miners gained as much as 2.6% to hit a record high.

Gold prices continued their record rally and broke through the key $2,900 level for the first time, driven by safe-haven demand.

Northern Star Resources gained 3.1%, while Evolution Mining was up 2.5%. Financials rose 0.1% with lender Westpac rising 0.5%.

The country’s largest asset manager Macquarie rose 1.7% after posting a largely flat nine-month profit.

Investors will now look out for earnings from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, due Wednesday.

Energy firms gained 0.6% as oil prices shot up nearly 2% on Monday after posting their third successive week of losses.

Brent crude futures settled at $1.21, or 1.6%, at $75.87 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.32, or 1.9%, to $72.32 a barrel.

Healthcare sector jumped 0.4%, driven by biotech giant CSL, which was up 1.7% after posting a rise in its half-year profit.

Australian shares fall as financials and miners drag; earnings in focus

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.01 points, or 0.38%, at 44,470.41 points on Monday.

The S&P 500 gained 40.45 points, or 0.67%, while Nasdaq gained 190.87 points, or 0.98%.

Among individual stocks, diversified investor SGH jumped as much as 9.4% to its record high after first-half earnings comfortably beat analysts’ estimates.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,898.8 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Shining gold stocks lead Australian shares higher

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Read more stories