President arrives in Lisbon, condoles death of Aga Khan

LISBON: President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Lisbon on Monday and offered condolences to Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini following the death of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, saying that the nation mourned the loss of a “true friend” and “great philanthropist.”

The President said that he had deeply been touched by the passing of the late Aga Khan, with whom he had personal relations. He lauded the late Aga Khan’s contributions to Pakistan’s social and economic development, particularly in health care, education, community development, and poverty alleviation. “His visionary leadership improved the lives of people in Pakistan and other regions of the world,” he added.

The President informed that he was on an official visit to China when he learned of the Aga Khan’s passing. He said that he was visiting Lisbon to pay tribute to the late Prince Karim Agha Khan lifelong dedication to philanthropy and humanitarian work, adding that his services to humanity would always be remembered.

The President expressed the hope that Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini would continue his father’s mission to serve the cause of humanity.

The President is on a visit to Lisbon to offer condolences and pay tribute to the life of the Late Prince Karim Aga Khan, who was dedicated to philanthropy and the welfare of the people.

His visit also underscores the deep and enduring friendship between Pakistan and the Aga Khan family and the lasting impact of Prince Karim Agha Khan’s legacy.