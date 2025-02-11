AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.98%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
CNERGY 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.19%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
FLYNG 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.91%)
OGDC 203.40 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.21%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PAEL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.99%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.55%)
PPL 174.40 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.47%)
PRL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
SEARL 106.75 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.51%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SSGC 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.43%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 11,868 Increased By 130.5 (1.11%)
BR30 35,138 Increased By 497.2 (1.44%)
KSE100 112,402 Increased By 1023.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 35,155 Increased By 357.4 (1.03%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

President arrives in Lisbon, condoles death of Aga Khan

APP Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 08:25am

LISBON: President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Lisbon on Monday and offered condolences to Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini following the death of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, saying that the nation mourned the loss of a “true friend” and “great philanthropist.”

The President said that he had deeply been touched by the passing of the late Aga Khan, with whom he had personal relations. He lauded the late Aga Khan’s contributions to Pakistan’s social and economic development, particularly in health care, education, community development, and poverty alleviation. “His visionary leadership improved the lives of people in Pakistan and other regions of the world,” he added.

The President informed that he was on an official visit to China when he learned of the Aga Khan’s passing. He said that he was visiting Lisbon to pay tribute to the late Prince Karim Agha Khan lifelong dedication to philanthropy and humanitarian work, adding that his services to humanity would always be remembered.

The President expressed the hope that Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini would continue his father’s mission to serve the cause of humanity.

The President is on a visit to Lisbon to offer condolences and pay tribute to the life of the Late Prince Karim Aga Khan, who was dedicated to philanthropy and the welfare of the people.

His visit also underscores the deep and enduring friendship between Pakistan and the Aga Khan family and the lasting impact of Prince Karim Agha Khan’s legacy.

Pakistan Lisbon condolences President Asif Ali Zardari Prince Karim Aga Khan Prince Rahim Al Hussaini Aga Khan V

Comments

200 characters

President arrives in Lisbon, condoles death of Aga Khan

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 750 points

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Read more stories