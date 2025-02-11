AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
EPD intensifies crackdown on smog and air pollution

Zahid Baig Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) of the Punjab in collaboration with authorities of different districts has launched a strict crackdown on smog and air pollution as a result of which over the past three days, joint operations have yielded notable results.

Authorities have successfully demolished 28 illegal brick kilns that were operating without zigzag technology, and 14 industrial units, spanning textile, steel, and rice mills, have been sealed.

In total, 3,827 locations have been raided, resulting in the confiscation of banned plastic bags. Additionally, 343 industries have received notices, and fines totalling Rs. 550,000 have been imposed for various violations. Two plants emitting hazardous smoke were also dismantled in Sheikhupura.

The highest number of demolitions took place in Rahim Yar Khan, where six brick kilns were taken down, and similar actions were taken in Rajanpur and Vehari. To improve air quality monitoring, the Punjab government has deployed 60 advanced air quality monitors, with ongoing aerial surveillance through drones.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb commended the efforts of the Environmental Protection Department and district administrations, highlighting that this marks the first time a comprehensive, multi-sectoral plan is being executed to combat air pollution.

