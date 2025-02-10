Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to convene OIC meeting on Gaza

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed on Monday to urgently convene an Extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of Foreign Ministers to discuss the developments relating to Gaza.

This was decided during a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Strongly condemning the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s irresponsible and provocative remarks, Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as unflinching support to the Palestinian cause.

The Saudi Foreign Minister thanked Ishaq Dar for Pakistan’s consistent and time-tested support of the Kingdom’s sanctity and inviolability.

In his telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s continuous support for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The two dignitaries exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East with a particular focus on the continuing plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also affirmed its categorical rejection of Netanyahu’s remarks about displacing Palestinians from their land, the foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday.

Israeli officials had suggested the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be joking this week when he responded to an interviewer on pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 who misspoke by saying “Saudi state” instead of “Palestinian state” before correcting himself.