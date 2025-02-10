Pakistan again advocates independent Palestinian state

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan will continue to support the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He said this during a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday.

They exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East with a particular focus on the continuing plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

Commenting on the proposal to displace the people of Gaza, the Deputy Prime Minister termed it as deeply troubling and unjust. He emphasized that the Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option is the two-state solution, in accordance with

the UN Security Council resolutions.

Dar also conveyed Pakistan’s support for convening of an Extraordinary OIC meeting of Foreign Ministers to deliberate upon this issue. Both sides agreed to maintain close contact on these developments in the days ahead.

