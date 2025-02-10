AIRLINK 186.50 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.85%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.04%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.89%)
FCCL 36.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.77%)
FFL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FLYNG 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.65%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.47%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.68%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
PPL 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (2.32%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.19%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
SYM 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.79%)
TELE 8.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,718 Increased By 108.8 (0.94%)
BR30 34,552 Increased By 435.7 (1.28%)
KSE100 111,174 Increased By 851.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 34,690 Increased By 278.8 (0.81%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall as financials and miners drag; earnings in focus

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 11:05am

Australian shares fell on Monday, led by financials and miners, as market participants waited for corporate earnings to see whether profits justify stretched valuations.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% to 8,487.1 by 0100 GMT.

The benchmark lost 0.2% last week.

Corporate Australia is widely expected to post flat or modestly higher earnings and a miss to expectations threatens to tip companies off their high valuations.

Financials led losses on the benchmark stock index with a drop of 0.7%.

The sub-index gained nearly 2.1% in the last two sessions.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank both lost 1%.

Miners were down 0.3%, with BHP and Rio Tinto trading 0.8% and 0.6% lower, respectively.

US President Donald Trump said he would announce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the country.

Australian miners count iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, as one of their top exports.

Tech firms tumbled 1.5% after their Wall Street peers closed lower on Friday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.99% on Friday.

The S&P 500 lost 0.95%, while the Nasdaq declined 1.36%.

Energy stocks lost 0.3% after oil prices posted their third straight weekly loss.

Australian shares flat as miners offset losses in banks

Brent crude futures rose 0.23% to $74.83 a barrel on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.23% to $71.16 per barrel.

Meanwhile, gold miners and healthcare firms were both up 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, medical equipment supplier Ansell rose 6.8% after raising its annual earnings-per-share forecast, while online vehicle marketplace CAR Group fell 6.6% after its first-half results missed street view.

Star Entertainment gained 15.9% after the casino operator said it had received separate offers from its Hong Kong-based investors to acquire a 50% interest in its Destination Brisbane Joint Venture.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.5% at 12,836.42.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares fall as financials and miners drag; earnings in focus

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 950 points

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as investors weigh new US tariffs

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Read more stories