AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-10

Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival concludes

Safdar Rasheed Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 07:15am

LAHORE: The three-day Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival at the Alhamra Arts Centre concluded on Sunday with a grand celebration of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage.

Attendees were left in awe of its vibrant traditions, music, dance, and art. The festival was a resounding success, drawing thousands of locals and international visitors who came together to celebrate the spirit of Punjab.

The festival grounds were a sight to behold, with colourful stalls showcasing traditional Punjabi art and crafts beautifully arranged across the lush green lawns and halls of Alhamra.

The sunny winter weather added an extra layer of charm to the event, making it a perfect setting for families, art enthusiasts, and cultural explorers to immerse themselves in the festivities.

From folk music and dance performances to thought-provoking talk sessions and hands-on workshops, the festival offered something for everyone, creating an atmosphere of joy, unity, and cultural pride.

At the closing ceremony, the Jashan-e-Punjabi festival organizers emphasized the festival’s role in promoting unity and cultural harmony. “This festival is not just a celebration of Punjabi culture; it is a testament to the power of art and tradition in bringing people together.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed echoed these sentiments, adding, “Punjab’s culture is a treasure trove of music, dance, literature, and art. We aim to preserve and promote this heritage through events like the Punjabi Festival for future generations.

Executive Director of Alhamra, Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, emphasized that the Punjabi Festival embodies a profound vision of cultural cohesion and collective spirit.

At Alhamra, our unwavering dedication lies in nurturing mutual appreciation, dialogue, and solidarity through the transformative power of the arts and cultural interchange. This festival is a testament to that commitment, uniting individuals from all backgrounds to honour Punjab’s vibrant and multifaceted legacy.

Over the years, Alhamra has remained steadfast in its mission to elevate Pakistani art and heritage nationally and globally. I sincerely appreciate the Punjab government, our esteemed organizers, and countless contributors whose dedication has been pivotal in realizing this endeavour. Their unwavering support has been the cornerstone of this fest. Together, we can forge a world where culture is a bridge, inspiring and connecting us as one global community, Kazmi added.

As the Festival reached its grand conclusion, attendees departed with cherished memories and a profound admiration for Punjab’s cultural magnificence.

The final day encapsulated the essence of celebration, as Alhamra’s vibrant lawns became a hub of energy, camaraderie, and artistic expression.

Families, friends, and cultural aficionados immersed themselves in an atmosphere of tradition and festivity. The rhythmic resonance of the dhol and the soulful melodies of Punjabi folk instruments created an enchanting symphony while children’s laughter echoed through the grounds.

The festival’s culinary offerings delighted visitors with the irresistible flavours of Punjab, from tangy street snacks to delectable sweets, enhancing the sensory experience. Enthusiasts marvelled at the exquisite artistry on display at craft stalls while poetry lovers passionately recited verses, celebrating the lyrical beauty of the Punjabi language.

The cultural parade, adorned with dazzling traditional attire and spirited folk performances, captivated audiences, drawing admiration and applause.

As twilight descended, the grand closing ceremony served as a touching moment of unity, weaving together the threads of heritage, artistry, and shared joy. It was a farewell not just to an event but to an experience that rekindled pride, strengthened connections, and illuminated the enduring spirit of Punjab’s rich traditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Alhamra Arts Centre Jashan e Punjabi Festival

Comments

200 characters

Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival concludes

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with EU

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Changing tariff policies of US: SAI chief urges govt to take advantage

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories