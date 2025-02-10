Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival concludes

LAHORE: The three-day Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival at the Alhamra Arts Centre concluded on Sunday with a grand celebration of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage.

Attendees were left in awe of its vibrant traditions, music, dance, and art. The festival was a resounding success, drawing thousands of locals and international visitors who came together to celebrate the spirit of Punjab.

The festival grounds were a sight to behold, with colourful stalls showcasing traditional Punjabi art and crafts beautifully arranged across the lush green lawns and halls of Alhamra.

The sunny winter weather added an extra layer of charm to the event, making it a perfect setting for families, art enthusiasts, and cultural explorers to immerse themselves in the festivities.

From folk music and dance performances to thought-provoking talk sessions and hands-on workshops, the festival offered something for everyone, creating an atmosphere of joy, unity, and cultural pride.

At the closing ceremony, the Jashan-e-Punjabi festival organizers emphasized the festival’s role in promoting unity and cultural harmony. “This festival is not just a celebration of Punjabi culture; it is a testament to the power of art and tradition in bringing people together.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed echoed these sentiments, adding, “Punjab’s culture is a treasure trove of music, dance, literature, and art. We aim to preserve and promote this heritage through events like the Punjabi Festival for future generations.

Executive Director of Alhamra, Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, emphasized that the Punjabi Festival embodies a profound vision of cultural cohesion and collective spirit.

At Alhamra, our unwavering dedication lies in nurturing mutual appreciation, dialogue, and solidarity through the transformative power of the arts and cultural interchange. This festival is a testament to that commitment, uniting individuals from all backgrounds to honour Punjab’s vibrant and multifaceted legacy.

Over the years, Alhamra has remained steadfast in its mission to elevate Pakistani art and heritage nationally and globally. I sincerely appreciate the Punjab government, our esteemed organizers, and countless contributors whose dedication has been pivotal in realizing this endeavour. Their unwavering support has been the cornerstone of this fest. Together, we can forge a world where culture is a bridge, inspiring and connecting us as one global community, Kazmi added.

As the Festival reached its grand conclusion, attendees departed with cherished memories and a profound admiration for Punjab’s cultural magnificence.

The final day encapsulated the essence of celebration, as Alhamra’s vibrant lawns became a hub of energy, camaraderie, and artistic expression.

Families, friends, and cultural aficionados immersed themselves in an atmosphere of tradition and festivity. The rhythmic resonance of the dhol and the soulful melodies of Punjabi folk instruments created an enchanting symphony while children’s laughter echoed through the grounds.

The festival’s culinary offerings delighted visitors with the irresistible flavours of Punjab, from tangy street snacks to delectable sweets, enhancing the sensory experience. Enthusiasts marvelled at the exquisite artistry on display at craft stalls while poetry lovers passionately recited verses, celebrating the lyrical beauty of the Punjabi language.

The cultural parade, adorned with dazzling traditional attire and spirited folk performances, captivated audiences, drawing admiration and applause.

As twilight descended, the grand closing ceremony served as a touching moment of unity, weaving together the threads of heritage, artistry, and shared joy. It was a farewell not just to an event but to an experience that rekindled pride, strengthened connections, and illuminated the enduring spirit of Punjab’s rich traditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025