Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

BR Web Desk Published February 9, 2025 Updated February 9, 2025 09:40pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to participate in the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Radio Pakistan reported.

He is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Summit will bring together a large number of Heads of State and Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation.

In meeting with UAE president, PM Shehbaz underscores readiness to expand cooperation in multiple sectors

This marks Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet, reflecting Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its engagement with the UAE and other global partners.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the World Governments Summit, highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

UAE rolls over $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional investment: PM Shehbaz

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State and Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening its ties with the UAE, fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership for mutual prosperity.

