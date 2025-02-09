AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-09

Indian rice offered lowest in BD tender for 50,000 tons

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice which closed on Thursday was assessed at $434.77 a metric ton CIF liner out, traders said.

The offer was made for Indian origin rice by trading house Agrocorp, they said. Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said. Bangladesh traditionally considers price offers in grain and rice tenders for some time before making a decision.

The new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms which include cost, insurance and freight plus ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chittagong and Mongla. Indian-origin rice also dominated the other offers, traders said.

These other companies also participated in the tender, with their offers per ton CIF liner out and expected origins in brackets: CLRK Industries $451.44 (India), Mondal Stone Product $456.07 (India), Bagadiya Brothers $449.66 (India or optional origin) SAEL Agri Commodities $462.90 (India), Aditya Birla Global Trading $448.99 (India) and Pattabhi Agro Foods $444 (India).

The rice was sought sourced from worldwide origins apart from Israel and shipment is required 40 days after contract award. Bangladesh has been an active rice buyer in international markets after floods in the country in August and October destroyed an estimated 1.1 million metric tons of rice, according to data from the agriculture ministry, prompting the country to expand imports of the staple grain amid soaring food prices.

Rice Rice exports

Comments

200 characters

Indian rice offered lowest in BD tender for 50,000 tons

‘26th Amendment to stay until withdrawn by parliament’

Nepra facing multiple pleas against rise in Discos’ security deposit

H1 budget deficit 1.2pc of GDP

Salaried individuals: FTO tells FBR to scale back checks on telco-issued certificates

Housing finance project implementation on track: WB

PD set to clear ethanol-blending policy draft

Trade & investment: Jam engaged in strategic meetings with KSA leaders

‘FBR can’t take coercive measures without due process’

Book-building on 17-18th: Barkat Frisian’s IPO set to raise Rs1.23bn

SCBAP chief calls on CJP, endorses appointments, transfers

Read more stories