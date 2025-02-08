Lebanon army says returned fire coming from Syria in border area

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army said it had responded to incoming fire from across the Syrian border on Saturday, two days after the new authorities in Damascus said they had launched operations against smugglers in the area.

Following directives from President Joseph Aoun, “the army command issued orders to military units deployed on the northern and eastern borders to respond to the sources of fire launched from Syrian territory,” it said.

“These units have begun responding with appropriate weapons, in light of recent clashes.”

The army did not name those responsible for firing towards Lebanon.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency had earlier reported Syrian fire at the northeastern Hermel border region, injuring eight.

On Friday, Aoun called interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and discussed “controlling the situation on the Lebanese-Syrian border and preventing the targeting of civilians”.

On Thursday, Syria’s new authorities, which toppled former president Bashar al-Assad, a Hezbollah ally, had announced the launching of a security campaign in the bordering Homs region to “close smuggling routes for weapons and contraband”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the campaign targeted “smugglers, wanted drug dealers, and figures close to the Lebanese Hezbollah group”.

Syria had reported “clashes between border security forces and a number of wanted individuals” at the time, adding that smugglers had been arrested.

Syria shares a 330-kilometre (205-mile) border with Syria, with no official demarcation at several points, making it porous and prone to smuggling.

Hezbollah holds sway in large parts of the Lebanese-Syrian border, and had fought alongside Assad’s troops in Syria’s war.

Assad’s fall in December disrupted the group’s arms supply lines through the land border with Syria.