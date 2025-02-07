AIRLINK 182.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.19%)
BOP 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
FFL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
FLYNG 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 196.69 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.64%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
PAEL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PRL 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
SEARL 102.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.4%)
SSGC 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,529 Decreased By -40 (-0.35%)
BR30 33,934 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 110,132 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 34,336 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.15%)
World

Israel says it struck two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

AFP Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 11:52am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel said late Thursday it had struck two sites in Lebanon that allegedly contained weapons belonging to the Hezbollah group, despite a ceasefire deal.

Israeli forces “conducted a precise strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites that contained Hezbollah weapons, which were in violation of the ceasefire agreement”, the army said on social media.

A fragile Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire has been in place since November 27, after more than a year of hostilities including two months of all-out war.

Lebanon says 22 killed in Israeli strikes

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Lebanon, and both sides have repeatedly accused the other of violating the truce.

Under the deal, Lebanon’s military was to deploy in the south alongside UN peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period.

Iran-backed Hezbollah was also to pull back its forces north of the Litani River – about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border – and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

The withdrawal period for Israeli forces was extended to February 18 after they missed the original January 26 deadline.

The current hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on October 8, 2023, the day after the unprecedented attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, an ally of the Lebanese movement, which triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.

