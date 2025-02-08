PSX inches up

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed a highly volatile session and after moving in both directions, closed on slightly positive note with low trading activities.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 110,905.09 points intraday high and 109,686.53 points intraday low before closing at 110,322.94 points, up 21.78 points or 0.02 percent.

The trading volumes on ready counter declined to 299.678 million shares as compared to 598.930 million shares traded on Thursday. The daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 15.624 billion against previous session’s Rs 25.629 billion.

BRIndex100 inched up by 7.27 points or 0.06 percent to close at 11,576.80 points with total daily turnover of 262.834 million shares.

BRIndex30 lost 71.64 points or 0.21 percent to close at 33,962.47 points with total daily trading volumes of 176.624 million shares.

Foreign investors remained on the selling side and withdrew $8.777 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 5 billion to Rs 13.649 trillion. Out of total 446 active scrips, 228 closed in negative and 144 in positive while the value of 74 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 30.244 million shares and closed at Rs 1.53, up Rs 0.01 followed by Silk Bank that lost Rs 0.12 to close at Rs 1.07 with 22.233 million shares. K-Electric inched down by Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 4.29 with 18.737 million shares.

Rafhan Maize Products Company and Unilever Pakistan Foods were the top gainers increasing by Rs 148.17 and Rs 129.29 respectively to close at Rs 9,500.00 and Rs 22,444.79 while Service Industries and Haleon Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 27.71 and Rs 27.15 respectively to close at Rs 1,352.31 and Rs 820.63.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed flat in the earning season at PSX amid worries over outcome of IMF review later this month amid tax collection shortfall and overdue external debt.

He said surging FX reserves to $11.42 billion, and expectations over further SBP policy easing played catalyst role in positive close at PSX.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 188.43 points or 0.91 percent to close at 20,999.05 points with total turnover of 8.400 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 16.74 points or 0.15 percent to close at 11,063.16 points with 23.598 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 33.62 points or 0.11 percent to close at 30,185.14 points with 65.910 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 14.18 points or 0.08 percent to close at 18,005.39 points with 27.628 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index added 32.68 points or 0.3 percent to close at 11,028.46 points with 26.025 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 5.35 points or 0.1 percent to close at 5,213.78 points with 44.789 million shares.

Ali Najib at Insight Securities said that the PSX had a mixed day amidst the low volumes. The day started on a positive note but couldn’t withstand against the selling and went into negative zone.

The downturn was driven by profit-taking from institutions, political uncertainty, and concerns about meeting IMF targets.

Top 5 positive contributors were FFC, OGDC, LUCK, NBP and MTL which added 343 points, cumulatively while ENGROH, EFERT, MCB, CHCC and SRVI, being laggards of the day, lost 247 points, collectively.

