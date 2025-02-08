Indonesia halts development of estate hosting Trump properties

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government has blocked a billion-dollar real estate development outside Jakarta that was to include luxury properties under US President Donald Trump’s brand, citing environmental damage, officials said Friday.

Trump-branded hotels, residences and a golf course were part of the blueprint for MNC Lido City — an entertainment park project by a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned construction firm Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC).

The ambitious deal was signed between MCC and Indonesia’s entertainment firm MNC Land in 2018.

The area, set to be part of a “world-class integrated tourism” resort, was expected to be backed by up to $500 million in Chinese government loans.