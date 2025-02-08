IK’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry briefly arrested

RAWALPINDI: Police on Friday briefly detained and later released the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry for using abusive language regarding a jail officer for not permitting him to attend the hearing in person.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry was not allowed by the jail authorities to attend the hearing of the GHQ attack case against Khan on February 6.

Police briefly detained Chaudhry from Adiala Jail Gate No 5 after he reached there to meet with Khan.

An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday in Rawalpindi allowed Chaudhry to meet Khan.

The court also issued directions to the jail superintendent regarding access for the lawyers.

The court’s order says the jail superintendent should allow lawyers access for legal consultation with the PTI founder.

