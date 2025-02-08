AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Markets Print 2025-02-08

China, HK stocks end week higher

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday and posted gains for the week, led by a strong performance in AI shares as home-grown startup DeepSeek’s success boosted investor sentiment.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 1.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng added 1.2%.

The Hang Seng Index soared 4.5% this week to log its best performance in four months, while the CSI 300 Index rose 2.0%. “DeepSeek (is) a re-rating catalyst.

The development of DeepSeek has attracted the attention of global markets - it reconfirmed China’s continued ability to innovate,“ HSBC analysts said.

Gao Zhe, portfolio manager of Harfor Fund Management Co, said, “In 2025, China’s AI industry is likely to enter a flourishing period, accelerating prosperity investments with more emphasis on the development of applications.”

The CSI AI index was up 2.5%, taking its gains to more than 8% for the holiday-shortened week. Tech majors listed in Hong Kong were up 1.8%. “We think 2025 is the year the investing world realises China is out-competing the rest of the world,” said Peter Milliken, research analyst at Deutsche Bank. Milliken sees China’s valuation discount disappearing and said profitability can surprise to the upside through the economic cycle due to policy swings aimed at boosting consumption and from financial liberalisation. Real estate stocks rose 2.7%, led by a near 6% jump in Vanke as investors gained confidence following management changes at the property major.

