Feb 08, 2025

Kamal meets Jeddah CCI to cement trade, investment ties

Published 08 Feb, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce & Industry to discuss opportunities for strengthening trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral trade, boosting investment, and fostering long-term economic collaboration.

During the discussion, the Minister highlighted the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, built on shared values, mutual trust, and strong socio-economic cooperation.

He acknowledged Jeddah’s strategic role as a commercial hub, emphasizing its importance in promoting trade and investment partnerships between the two nations.

The Minister underscored the remarkable 22 percent increase in Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia, reaching around $700 million, reflecting the growing economic momentum.

He stressed the need to further enhance bilateral trade and establish a mutually beneficial trade balance.

He encouraged increased trade in high-potential sectors, including textiles, Halal food, agriculture, IT, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, and engineering goods.

The Minister also invited Saudi investors to explore Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment, particularly in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining, and industrial manufacturing.

Highlighting Pakistan’s Revised Visa Policy, the Minister informed the Jeddah Chamber that GCC citizens can now enter Pakistan without a visa and stay for up to 90 days, facilitating easier business travel and investment.

He appreciated the contributions of Pakistani entrepreneurs and professionals in Saudi Arabia, many of whom have successfully operated businesses in the Kingdom for decades.

Over the past five years, 1.7 million Pakistanis have travelled to Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the Kingdom’s significance as a business and employment hub.

He also noted that Pakistan received $7.4 billion in remittances from Saudi Arabia last fiscal year, making it a vital contributor to Pakistan’s economy.

The Minister highlighted the successful visit of a 130-member Saudi business delegation to Islamabad, during which 34 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed across multiple sectors.

He emphasized the need for joint ventures between Pakistani and Saudi businesses to enhance industrial cooperation and knowledge sharing.

To further support business linkages, the Minister proposed the establishment of a “Pakistan-Saudi Business Facilitation Desk” at the Jeddah Chamber. This initiative would provide support services and assistance to businesses from both countries.

He also introduced the Pakistan Investor Forum, aimed at empowering Pakistani entrepreneurs and strengthening their business networks in Saudi Arabia.

He encouraged Jeddah Chamber members to collaborate with the forum to maximize trade and investment opportunities.

Discussions also covered improving customs procedures, certifications, and compliance with trade standards to facilitate smoother and more efficient trade operations.

The Minister stressed the need to expand trade in key Pakistani exports, particularly Halal meat, dairy products, IT services, and pharmaceuticals.

