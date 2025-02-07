AIRLINK 182.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.19%)
Liverpool 'too good' for sorry Spurs, says Postecoglou

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2025 11:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou conceded his under-strength squad were no match for a rampant Liverpool as the Reds progressed to the League Cup final with a 4-0 win on Thursday.

Spurs had held a 1-0 first leg lead, but were blown away by the Premier League leaders as they conceded four times for the third consecutive game at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk were on target for Arne Slot’s men, who will face Newcastle at Wembley on March 16 for the first silverware of the English season.

Postecoglou’s hands were again tied by a mounting injury list, which was added to when Richarlison hobbled off in the first half.

However, the meek nature of their surrender raises further questions over the Australian’s position as the visitors did not manage a single shot on target.

Postecoglou promised early in the campaign that he would continue his record of winning a trophy in his second season at various clubs and end Spurs’ 17-year trophy drought in doing so.

Tottenham sit 14th in the Premier League and there is speculation that Postecoglou’s job is on the line when they travel to Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

“We had a great opportunity and unfortunately we didn’t grab it,” said Postecoglou.

“There’s still plenty to play for us this year. We have a huge game with Villa on Sunday.”

Often derided for his gung-ho approach, Postecoglou’s team selection appeared to have containing Liverpool in mind. But there was little doubt over the outcome once Gakpo opened the floodgates on 33 minutes.

PSV sign defender Malacia on loan from Man Utd

“They were too good for us,” added Postecoglou. “We didn’t start the game off on the right foot and allowed them to get comfortable, and once they got comfortable, it was very difficult then for us to wrestle that control back.

“They are in a great moment but I would have liked us to play more like who we are.”

Slot’s ‘special’ night

In contrast to Tottenham’s desperation for silverware, Liverpool remain on course for a quadruple in Slot’s first season in charge.

The Reds enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, have cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League and visit Championship strugglers Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday.

But Slot said that securing a place in the Wembley final made it the “most special” night of his tenure to date.

“I think we had some big nights here already but yeah to reach a final should always be special, and that is what it is,” said the former Feyenoord boss.

“In Holland we only have one cup competition and that final is played at the end of the season so it is new experience but a nice one to have.

“It is a special stadium for English people but also for Dutch people because we know the history of the stadium and final as well.

“Very pleased to go there but we know we will face a very tough opponent. They are a very good team but they will face a very good team as well.”

