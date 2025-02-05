AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSV sign defender Malacia on loan from Man Utd

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 12:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PSV Eindhoven have signed Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia on loan from Premier League side Manchester United for the remainder of the season, both clubs said on Tuesday.

Left back Malacia joined United from Feyenoord in 2022 for a deal reportedly worth around 13 million pounds ($15.56 million) plus another 1.7 million pounds in add-ons.

The 25-year-old made 22 Premier League appearances in his first season, but missed the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign due to a knee injury.

Premier League says it may introduce semi-automated offside tech before season ends

“I’m happy to be here. Finally playing good football again. I am coming off a long injury, but by now I am fit and know that my time will come again,” Malacia said in a statement.

“In every tough period there are also positive elements and in this case that is that I have become much stronger physically and mentally. I have more patience, I am more mature, know my body better and things like that.”

PSV lead the Dutch top-flight’s standings with 50 points from 21 matches, two points ahead of Ajax Amsterdam, who have a game in hand.

Tony Scholes

Comments

200 characters

PSV sign defender Malacia on loan from Man Utd

Kashmir Solidarity Day: IIOJK dispute to remain key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Shehbaz

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

Oil slides amid rising US crude inventories, Sino-US tariff war

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

Sweden’s deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Read more stories