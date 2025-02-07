Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has firmly rejected a proposal put forth by US President Donald J Trump regarding the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, reaffirming its unwavering support for Palestinians sovereignty.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told a weekly media briefing on Thursday that the proposal to displace the people of Gaza is “deeply troubling and unjust”.

“The Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option is the two-state solution, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” he remarked.

Pakistan has been and will continue to stand by the people of Palestine in their just struggle for self-determination, as well as for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, the spokesperson said.

It is worth mentioning here, President Trump’s shocking “takeover” plan has sparked global outrage. Trump has advised Egypt and Jordan to accept Gazans on their soil.

Ambassador Shafqat added that any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land as well as to continue illegal settlements would be a blatant violation of the international law, and undermine the peace and security of the entire region.“We call on the international community to break its silence on the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by Israel and its continuous atrocities committed against the innocent Palestinians. The international community must step up and ensure that the ceasefire agreement is honoured in letter and spirit. We also urge the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Pakistan reiterated its call for the return of all displaced Palestinians to their homes, including in Gaza; complete withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the occupied territories, upscaling of the humanitarian assistance and end to all obstructions, as well as concerted international efforts for the early reconstruction of Gaza.

Responding to query, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan wants peaceful resolutions of all disputes with Indian including core issue of Kashmir, hinting readiness to deal with any eventuality by the its neighbouring adversary.

He urged Afghan Interim Government to dismantle terror networks on its soil.

The FO spokesperson said, following the recent escalation of conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), around 150 Pakistanis were stranded in the city of Goma. With the active engagement of Pakistan’s High Commissioner the Rwandan authorities have allowed the entry of stranded Pakistanis into Rwanda. So far around 75 Pakistanis have moved into Rwanda. There is a likelihood of more Pakistanis crossing over into Rwanda in the coming days. High Commission staff is in contact with every individual who has asked for assistance and help.Furthermore, the High Commission is also reaching out to Pakistanis in the border city of Bukavu, he said. He told reporters that at the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan next week.

During the visit, the DG IAEA will call on the prime minister and the deputy prime minister/foreign minister. He said the US State Department has closed mercy petition of Dr Afiya Siddiqui, already turned down by former President Joe Biden.

