Permission granted to recruit 500 cops in PR Police: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Railways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that permission has been granted to recruit 500 personnel in the Railways Police with the special attention of Secretary Railways.

The IG said that there is a dire need for the revision of scales from Constable to ASI in the Railways Police while the scales of all other law enforcement agencies have already been revised.

Regarding performance of the police, he stated that the Railways Police have rescued and handed over more than 1,000 distressed and missing children to their heirs in last year.

He was speaking at the passing out parade of 27th lower school course held at the Railways Police Training School Walton, in which 103 Railways Police personnel received departmental training in four months.

The IG Railways was the chief guest of the ceremony. He was welcomed by the Training In charge, DIG Operations, Abdur Rab Chaudhary. At the beginning of the ceremony, Principal Walton Aqsa Rasool delivered the speech and apprised the audience about training module of trainees.

In his address, the IG congratulated the entire team of the Training School Walton, especially the Principal Walton. He said that the posting of a lady officer in the training school as principal has yielded good results. He expressed that he has always been promoting women officers so that they may excel at practical and other fields of job. The IG directed the trainees and the passing out personnel to perform their duty as an act of worship. He urged all 112 FIA trainee constables to perform their duties diligently. The IG further said that we receive our salaries from the public taxes, so we should love our work and fulfil the duties for which we were recruited.

The trainees underwent training in Railway and other Laws, IT skills, physical training, police station record management, railway commercial and pass manual etc. After completing the training, the constables will become eligible for promotion to the rank of head constables based on merit and seniority.

The IG also awarded certificates of appreciation and shields to the trainees who performed exceptionally well in the training. Best performing personnel who received certificates include Waqar Ahmed from Rawalpindi Division, Tahir Nawaz from Lahore, and Shakir Ullah Khan from Peshawar Division. Moreover, the IG Railways Police presented honorary shields to DIG Operations, Abdur Rab Chaudhary and Principal Walton, while DG Walton Samin Ullah Khan Gandapur also presented an honorary shield to the IG.

The ceremony was attended by DG Walton Samin Ullah Khan Gandapur, DIG Operations Abdur Rab Chaudhary, AIG Admin Syed Hammad Haider, SP Mughalpura (Workshops) Niaz Ahmed, SP Lahore Ibrar Abbas, Railways/Railways Police officers/personnel, and the families of the trainees.

