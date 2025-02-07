AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-07

Eco literacy campaign to be launched in Lahore

Itrat Bashir Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 07:46am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Communal Hub announced the launch of Eco Literacy Campaign, an initiative designed to transform Androon Lahore (walled city).

This ambitious project aims to clean up the ‘mohallas’ (neighbours) and galis (streets) of Androon Lahore, plant trees, preserve the city’s rich heritage, promote sustainable tourism practices, and foster community engagement, said the WCLA on Thursday.

Commencing from Delhi Gate, the campaign will systematically cover all 12 gates of the walled city, engaging the youth of each locality to drive change under the guidance of experts and WCLA staff. The Eco Literacy Campaign is made possible through strategic partnerships with Najaf School System, Akhuwat, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), Beaconhouse National University (BNU), community groups, NGOs, local CBOs, and Destination Media.

The Eco Literacy Campaign seeks to empower local youth with knowledge and resources to protect and showcase the unique cultural and historical heritage of the walled city while promoting environmentally responsible tourism practices that benefit the local community. The campaign focuses on educating communities about the impact of human activities on the environment and encouraging environmentally responsible practices. It promotes eco-friendly tourism infrastructure, responsible travel behaviours and support for local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the campaign, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that the campaign is an essential step toward preserving the historical and cultural fabric of Androon Lahore while promoting sustainability. Engaging youth and local communities aims to create a long-lasting impact that ensures a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant walled city for generations to come.

