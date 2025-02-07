Bridge construction: NA’s IPC panel directs CSs, other officials to file report

ISLAMAABD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) directed the chief secretaries and secretaries of Communication and Works Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit a comprehensive report and update on construction of Kalur Kot Bridge on the Indus River within one month.

The committee met with MNA Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel in the chair in the Committee Room of the Ministry of IPC on Thursday.

The meeting included briefings on the Kalur Kot Bridge on the Indus River, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects.

The committee expressed displeasure over the absence of the secretary of Communication and Works (C&W) Punjab.

The General Manager (Design) of the National Highways Authority (NHA) briefed the committee on the construction of linking and approach roads. Representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Punjab, the Federal Planning Commission, and the Ministry of Communications attended the meeting.

After detailed discussions, the committee directed the additional secretary IPC to hold a meeting with all stakeholders.

The additional secretary informed the committee that a fresh topographic survey will be conducted, and the approval of a PC-1 will be required. However, budgetary allocations have already been reserved under the PSDP and Asian Development Bank (ADB) projects for the fiscal year 2025-26 at both federal and provincial levels.

The committee emphasised that the Kalur Kot Bridge is a critical infrastructure project benefiting the entire country. The committee said that given the substantial financial investment, any delays in completion would result in significant losses. The committee stressed the importance of improved connectivity for the people of KPK, Punjab, and Balochistan.

Haroon Malik, chairman of the Normalisation Committee, briefed the Standing Committee on the election process within the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) from the district-level onwards. He informed the committee that all elections have been completed and that the 22 elected congress members will oversee the next phase.

He also highlighted that, for the first time, the Pakistan Football Federation participated in the 2023 Olympic qualifiers and advanced to the second round. He assured the committee that he is not a candidate for any PFF election or position. The committee appreciated the efforts of the PFF in promoting football at the Olympic level.

Sardar Naveed Haider, former PFF provincial president, also briefed the committee and expressed his reservations regarding the Federation’s affairs.

To further examine the matters concerning the PFF, the committee formed a sub-committee under the convenorship of Anjum Aqeel, MNA. Other members include Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA, and Jamshed Ahmed Dasti, MNA. The director general (DG) and Deputy DG of the Pakistan Sports Board, along with independent footballer Sohaib, will assist the sub-committee. This sub-committee will engage with PFF congress members and review the appointment of three women members to the PFF Congress.

