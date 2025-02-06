AIRLINK 185.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-3.7%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.54%)
FCCL 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.95%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.87%)
FLYNG 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
HUBC 126.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-3.93%)
OGDC 194.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.37 (-2.69%)
PACE 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.96%)
PAEL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.66%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
PPL 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-3.24%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.71%)
PTC 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
SEARL 103.80 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (16.5%)
SSGC 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-4.3%)
SYM 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 66.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
BR100 11,562 Decreased By -188.6 (-1.61%)
BR30 33,972 Decreased By -680.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 110,301 Decreased By -1634.2 (-1.46%)
KSE30 34,387 Decreased By -638 (-1.82%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks rise as DeepSeek AI optimism lifts tech sector

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 02:39pm

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks advanced on Thursday, driven by the tech sector, as investors continued to bet on domestic artificial intelligence firms following Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek’s breakthrough.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.26% at the close, and the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.27% to 3,270.66 points, a five-week high.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong closed up 1.43% at 20,891.62, a three-month high.

AI-related sectors led gains in both onshore and offshore markets. The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index surged 5.08%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 2.62% to the highest level since last October.

Shares of chipmaker Naura surged 8.8%, their biggest single-day advance in nearly three months, while SMIC’s Hong Kong-listed shares rallied nearly 7.16% to a record high.

HK-listed Chinese stocks hit 3-month high

Enthusiasm for domestic AI-related firms showed no signs of abating after DeepSeek disrupted the global industry last month with advanced models at low cost.

“DeepSeek’s breakthrough is driving a renewed confidence in China’s AI sector and it will continue to be a key market theme,” analysts at China Securities said in a note.

It is challenging the prevailing notion that China lags several years behind U.S. competitors in the AI race, and the sector could chart its own course in a revaluation despite global volatility, they added.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.44% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.61%.

China shares Hong Kong stocks China stocks CSI300 Index Hang Seng Tech index

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks rise as DeepSeek AI optimism lifts tech sector

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza

Selling continues, KSE-100 settles 1,600 points lower

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz calls for legal expert assistance to ramp up privatisation efforts

MCB Bank posts Rs63.5bn profit in 2024, down 3% YoY

Oil little changed as Trump policies continue to weigh on prices

After hitting record high, gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Read more stories