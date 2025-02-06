AIRLINK 191.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 37.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.56%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
HUBC 127.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.29%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
OGDC 199.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.44%)
PACE 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PAEL 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 170.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.89%)
PRL 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.52%)
PTC 22.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
SEARL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.17%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.85%)
SSGC 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.16%)
SYM 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.37%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.46%)
WAVESAPP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,699 Decreased By -51.2 (-0.44%)
BR30 34,548 Decreased By -103.8 (-0.3%)
KSE100 111,443 Decreased By -492.1 (-0.44%)
KSE30 34,750 Decreased By -275 (-0.79%)
Indian rupee hits record low, central bank likely steps in as bearish bias persists

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 10:08am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee hit an all-time low on Thursday amid heightened dollar demand likely spurred by the maturity of positions in the non-deliverable forwards market, while a prevailing bearish bias on the currency also weighed.

The rupee fell 0.1% to 87.55, eclipsing its previous record low of 87.4875 hit on Wednesday.

Dollar sales by state-run banks though, most likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, helped limit its losses, three traders told Reuters, including one directly familiar with the matter.

The offers from state-run banks are “quite strong,” but the dollar buying pressure is persistent as well, one of the traders said.

Weaker dollar, dip in US yields of no help to Indian rupee

The daily dollar-rupee reference rate was quoted at a premium of 0.50/0.60 paisa, signalling heightened demand for the greenback.

The rupee has been stuck in a dogged downtrend over the last few months amid a paucity of portfolio inflows, uncertainty of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and, more recently, expectations of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.

The rupee has declined about 2% this year so far, and is the worst performer among Asian currencies.

Indian rupee

