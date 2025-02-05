AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
India’s Rohit insists struggles ‘nothing new’ ahead of England ODIs

AFP Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:49pm

NAGPUR: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday insisted his recent Test struggles were just part of the “ups and downs” of a long career as he looks to rediscover his form in three one-day internationals against England.

The two teams will begin the ODI series on Thursday in Nagpur with an eye on the upcoming 50-over Champions Trophy.

Rohit and former captain Virat Kohli, who both retired from T20 internationals following India’s World Cup win in the shortest format last year, join the ODI set-up after India beat the visitors 4-1 in the preceding T20 series.

Rohit and Kohli have been short on runs in Tests, with the captain scoring just 31 in three matches when India lost 3-1 in Australia.

“This is a different format, different time,” the 37-year-old Rohit told reporters.

“As cricketers there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career. This is nothing new to me. We know everyday is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series.

“It’s important that I focus on what is coming up and what lies ahead for me, look to try and start this series on a high.”

Both Rohit and Kohli, 36, have come under fire for their poor form, while youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube sparkled during the T20 series.

Root to return for England in opening ODI against India

Rohit averaged less than 25 with the bat in 14 Tests in 2024 – his lowest ever average for a calendar year.

He left himself out for the final Test against Australia in Sydney, sparking speculation he could retire from the five-day game.

“How is this relevant that I talk about my future plans sitting here where there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy coming in?” he said.

“The reports are going on for a number of years but I am not here to clarify those reports. My focus is on these games, we will see what happens afterwards.”

Kohli himself managed an average of just 24.52 last year as part of a wider slump in the five-day game since 2019.

He made his first appearance in domestic first-class cricket since 2012 for Delhi in an attempt to regain form last week but was dismissed for just six in his only innings.

Bumrah sidelined

Meanwhile, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is racing against time to be fit for the Champions Trophy starting February 19 after he missed the final day’s play of the Sydney Test in Australia in January due to a back injury.

Rohit said an update on his recovery and return will be available once a report on his scans is received in about two days.

Mohammed Shami will lead India’s pace attack in the ODIs after recovering from a heel injury and participating in domestic cricket and the recent T20 series with mixed returns.

“He has not played cricket for a year-and-a-half. Don’t be quick to judge players,” Rohit said of Shami.

“He has been playing cricket for the last 10-12 years and performed for the team. He bowled so well in the World Cup (2023). If he doesn’t get the results in some domestic matches as expected then it doesn’t make him a bad bowler.”

