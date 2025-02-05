AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Root to return for England in opening ODI against India

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:24pm

England batsman Joe Root will make his first ODI appearance since 2023 after being named in the team to face India in the opening match of the series in Nagpur on Thursday.

Root, England’s leading Test run scorer and second on the ODI list, will bat at number three.

His last ODI appearance was at the 2023 World Cup.

“He’ll bat number three,” captain Jos Buttler said in Wednesday’s pre-match press conference.

“He’s one of the great players of the game in all the formats. He’s obviously been a vital part of ODI cricket for England for a long time and I’m excited to see him in this phase of his career.”

England will be eager to make up for a 4-1 defeat in the preceding T20 series as they prepare for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan later this month.

India embracing high-risk approach in T20s, says Gambhir

Buttler said he expects Root to return fully refreshed.

“Look what he’s done with the Test stuff where he’s not had the captaincy, he’s back with that cheeky smile on his face and really enjoying his cricket,” he said.

“I expect him to do exactly the same in this environment. He’s got loads of experience in ODI cricket which will be great for some of the guys who haven’t played as much in our group.”

Root, who has scored 6,522 runs in ODIs including 16 centuries, will be making his 172nd appearance in the 50-over format on Thursday.

Ben Duckett and Phil Salt will open the batting.

