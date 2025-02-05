Gaza ‘belongs to Palestinians’, Berlin says after Trump comments

BERLIN: The Gaza Strip “belongs to the Palestinians”, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump suggested that the United States should take over the war-ravaged territory.

“The civilian population of Gaza must not be expelled and Gaza must not be permanently occupied or repopulated,” Baerbock said in a statement. “It is clear that Gaza – like the West Bank and east Jerusalem – belongs to the Palestinians. They form the basis for a future Palestinian state.”