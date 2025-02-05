AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas says Trump plan to take over Gaza will pour ‘oil on the fire’

AFP Published 05 Feb, 2025 05:00pm

CAIRO: Hamas on Wednesday condemned a proposal by US President Donald Trump to “take over” and “own” Gaza, saying it will fan the flames of Middle East violence.

Hamas said that the proposal “aiming for the United States to occupy the Gaza Strip” was “aggressive to our people and cause, won’t serve stability in the region and will only put oil on the fire”.

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

“Our Palestinian people… will not allow any state in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship on our great Palestinian people who have offered rivers of blood to liberate our land from occupation and to establish our state with Jerusalem as its capital,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou, characterised Trump’s plan as a “racist stance”, aligned “with the Israeli extreme right’s position”.

Donald Trump MENA Jerusalem Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Gaza ceasefire deal Gaza take over

Comments

200 characters

Hamas says Trump plan to take over Gaza will pour ‘oil on the fire’

Soft loan scheme unveiled

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

US military plane deporting Indian immigrants lands in India

Saudi Arabia, in swift response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

CIA’s entire staff offered buyouts: report

Oil dips amid rising US crude inventories, Sino-US tariff war

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

Read more stories