Life & Style

FireAid benefit donations for Los Angeles top $100 million

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 02:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The star-studded FireAid benefit concerts brought in more than $100 million for immediate relief efforts and long-term needs in Los Angeles, according to estimates from organizers on Tuesday.

More than 50 million viewers watched the shows across 28 streaming platforms, they said.

The concerts on Thursday were held at two arenas in nearby Inglewood and featured more than 30 artists from Lady Gaga to Stevie Nicks and Jelly Roll.

Funds were raised from viewer donations, sponsorships and ticket and merchandise sales.

In early January, fast-moving wildfires killed 29 people and destroyed large sections of the Altadena and Pacific Palisades neighborhoods in Los Angeles, displacing tens of thousands of people.

FireAid is still accepting online donations, organizers said. A committee of philanthropic leaders will decide how to administer the funds to address short-term relief efforts and long-term needs.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma slated for new Netflix titles this year

Organizers of the Grammys also appealed for donations during the music industry awards show.

They said $9 million was raised during Sunday’s telecast, part of more than $24 million in giving over the weekend through events hosted by the Recording Academy and its charitable arm, MusiCares.

FireAid

