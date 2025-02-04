Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma slated for new Netflix titles this year

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan are all slated for separate shows on Netflix as the streaming giant announced its Indian content for 2025 on Monday, spanning over 25 titles across films and series, featuring major Bollywood stars and marking several significant debuts.

In unscripted content, ‘Dining with the Kapoors’ will offer unprecedented access to Bollywood’s first family, featuring multiple generations including Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma, Kareena, and Saif.

Saif is set to headline ‘Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins,’ in a high-stakes heist thriller centered around the legendary African Red Sun diamond.

The slate will also introduce Ibrahim Ali Khan (Saif’s son) and Khushi Kapoor together in ‘Nadaaniyan,’ a modern love story about a South Delhi diva hiring a middle-class boy as her fake boyfriend. The cast includes veterans Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, and Dia Mirza.

In series, Aryan Khan steps behind the camera for ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood,’ produced by parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The celebrity cameo-filled show aims to blend self-aware humour with high-stakes narrative about an outsider navigating Bollywood’s glamorous yet uncertain world.

The platform will also be home to the Oscar-nominated short film ‘Anuja,’ produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Mindy Kaling,

Meanwhile, 1970s India-Pakistan relations will also be examined in the spy thriller ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’.