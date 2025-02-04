AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Life & Style

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma slated for new Netflix titles this year

BR Life & Style Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 06:09pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan are all slated for separate shows on Netflix as the streaming giant announced its Indian content for 2025 on Monday, spanning over 25 titles across films and series, featuring major Bollywood stars and marking several significant debuts.

In unscripted content, ‘Dining with the Kapoors’ will offer unprecedented access to Bollywood’s first family, featuring multiple generations including Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma, Kareena, and Saif.

Saif is set to headline ‘Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins,’ in a high-stakes heist thriller centered around the legendary African Red Sun diamond.

The slate will also introduce Ibrahim Ali Khan (Saif’s son) and Khushi Kapoor together in ‘Nadaaniyan,’ a modern love story about a South Delhi diva hiring a middle-class boy as her fake boyfriend. The cast includes veterans Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, and Dia Mirza.

In series, Aryan Khan steps behind the camera for ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood,’ produced by parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to feature in new crime thriller ‘The Buckingham Murders’

The celebrity cameo-filled show aims to blend self-aware humour with high-stakes narrative about an outsider navigating Bollywood’s glamorous yet uncertain world.

The platform will also be home to the Oscar-nominated short film ‘Anuja,’ produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Mindy Kaling,

Meanwhile, 1970s India-Pakistan relations will also be examined in the spy thriller ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’.

Netflix Bollywood

