AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia captain Cummins ‘heavily unlikely’ for Champions Trophy: coach

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 12:32pm

MELBOURNE: Australia captain Pat Cummins is all but ruled out of the Champions Trophy while fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood is also a doubt for the ODI tournament, coach Andrew McDonald said on Wednesday.

Cummins missed the test tour of Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child but has been troubled by an ankle injury that flared up after the test series win over India at the beginning of last month.

“Pat Cummins hasn’t been able to resume any type of bowling so he’s heavily unlikely,” McDonald told Australian radio station SEN.

“So that would mean that we do need a captain. Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we’ve been having conversations with while we’ve been building out that Champions Trophy team.”

Hazlewood missed three of the five India tests and the Sri Lanka tour with side and calf injuries.

McDonald said he was battling to be fit and a decision would be made once medical information landed in coming days.

Pakistan-India match in Dubai: tickets sold out in less than one hour

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has already been ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a back injury.

The tournament starts on Feb. 19 and is being co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

A team spokesperson earlier confirmed Sam Konstas had been released from Australia’s squad ahead of the second test in Sri Lanka and will return home to play for New South Wales in their Sheffield Shield match against Queensland in Brisbane.

Nineteen-year-old Konstas, who scored a swashbuckling 60 on his test debut against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day, was dropped for the series-opener against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Head moved up from the middle order to replace Konstas and scored 57 in Australia’s innings and 242-run win.

“Konstas has been released from the Australian squad to play his first match at the Gabba and gain further experience at the venue,” a team spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Gabba will host the second Ashes test against England in December.

Head said he expected Konstas would return to the test squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

“Most likely I’ll go back in the middle order and Sam will open,” Head told Australian media in Galle.

Australia will look to sweep Sri Lanka 2-0 with victory in the second test in Galle starting on Thursday.

australia Pat Cummins World Test Championship Mitchell Marsh Andrew McDonald ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Australia vs sri lanka test Champions Trophy tickets

Comments

200 characters

Australia captain Cummins ‘heavily unlikely’ for Champions Trophy: coach

Kashmir Solidarity Day: IIOJK dispute to remain key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Shehbaz

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

Oil slides amid rising US crude inventories, Sino-US tariff war

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

Sweden’s deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Read more stories