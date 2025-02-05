AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Pakistan-India match in Dubai: tickets sold out in less than one hour

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2025 07:18am

LAHORE: Tickets for the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India have been sold out in less than one hour after the tickets for the mega tournament went on sale.

Cricket enthusiasts rushed to the tickets’ sales website with more than 140,000 fans queuing up online to get their hands on the tickets for the match scheduled to take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

Four matches of the Champions Trophy are scheduled in Dubai as the India set to play their matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches in their country, while four matches, including all three of India’s group-stage matches and the first semi-final in Dubai.

As per sources, the minimum ticket price for the Pakistan-India match in Dubai was AED500 and went up to as high as AED12,500.

The tickets for the Pak-India match were sold out for a total of AED 45.6 million with the venue having the capacity to entertain 25,000 spectators.

Moreover, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially launched the new jersey for the national team.

The CT 25 Jersey, designed for the tournament, features a sleek green-themed design, symbolizing the team’s energy and resilience.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be hosted in Pakistan, marking a historic return of a major ICC event to the country.

According to the PCB, the jersey is now available for purchase at Rs3,500, and supporters can grab their official gear to show their passion for the Men in Green.

