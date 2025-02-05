AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

IK slams military’s policies in letter to COAS

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: The jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan warned on Tuesday that the sole solution to mend the rift between the military and the people is to restrict the military to its constitutional role; detach it from politics and send it back to barracks, or else, the gap between people and the military will prove to be fault lines for national security.

In an open letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, which he also posted on his official X account, Khan – who blames the military for his ouster and imprisonment on what he calls concocted charges – reiterated: the country is mine and so is its military.

He emphasised the sacrifices made by the military for the nation, arguing that to effectively combat the menace of terrorism, the support of the people is essential.

“It is regrettable that the military’s misguided policies are driving a wedge between itself and the citizens,” he remarked.

Khan insisted that the growing divide could only be mended if the military establishment reassesses its policies.

He pointed out that a significant factor contributing to the erosion of trust between the people and the military stems from the alleged rigging in last year’s general elections.

He claimed that intelligence agencies were involved in pre-election manipulation, undermining public confidence and facilitating the rise of an “orderly government” that secured a mere 17 seats.

Khan also highlighted the passage of the controversial 26th constitutional amendment as another critical reason for the increasing estrangement between the military and the people, arguing that it undermined both law and constitutional integrity.

He expressed frustration over the judicial process, stating, “In an effort to resolve my cases before “pocket” judges, Judge Nasir Javed Rana continuously postponed the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan COAS General Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

