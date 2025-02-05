CM, Sharjeel and Nasir arrive in Beijing

BEIJING: Prior to the president’s visit China, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah have already arrived in China.

Senior officials of the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing welcomed Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at Beijing Airport.

The Sindh government delegation will meet various business and industrial figures in China and provide a briefing on investment opportunities in Sindh.

Discussions will be held on joint ventures in the fields of agriculture, energy, transport, infrastructure, and technology in Sindh.

