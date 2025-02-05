PM praises swift completion of Jinnah Square project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was all praise on Tuesday for the authorities concerned for completing the construction of Jinnah Square within a short span of 72 days, saying the project is a clear example of effective planning and teamwork.

The prime minister, during the inauguration of the flyover, termed the project as a remarkable achievement, highlighting its features, which consist of three underpasses, 10 lanes and the expansion of 14 kilometres of roadways.

He expressed hope about the construction of the newly built flyover, saying it would greatly improve the flow of traffic and the overall movement of vehicles in the federal capital.

“The newly inaugurated Jinnah Square is expected to facilitate smoother movement for the public and help reduce pollution by alleviating traffic congestion,” he added.

Sharif commended Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) team led by Muhammad Ali Randhawa for their swift execution of the project, despite the common tendency of bureaucrats and political leaders to delay development projects.

“It’s a moment of celebration for all of us, as such initiatives have the potential to transform the destiny of nations,” said Sharif.

The prime minister said: “The speed of Punjab has now been transformed into Mohsin speed.”

The prime minister expressed optimism that Naqvi would bring the same level of efficiency to other development projects throughout Islamabad.

In response, the minister pledged to intensify efforts to further enhance the “Mohsin Speed.”

PM Sharif ordered swift completion of the capital’s beautification projects.

Earlier, the prime minister was informed that Jinnah Square was completed in just 72 days, significantly shorter than the planned 120 days, and at a reduced cost of Rs4.2 billion.

Jinnah Square features three underpasses along the Srinagar Highway, connecting Zero Point to Murree (939 meters), Murree to Zero Point (939 meters), and from the Suharwardy Road Convention Centre to Aabpara (835 meters).

Additionally, the existing roads were widened over a length of 14 kilometres to alleviate traffic congestion at Serena Chowk and the Convention Centre.

