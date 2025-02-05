CM to inaugurate ‘Horse & Cattle Show’ on 9th

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had announced to organise a horse & cattle show of an international standards. This is another milestone of the Punjab government to promote sterling traditions and culture of Punjab along with encouraging the farmers.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the “Horse & Cattle Show 2025” on 9th February, with the theme of “Unity, Progress and Restoration of Culture”, in which 70 international teams will also participate for the first time after 30 years.

The National Horse & Cattle Show was first organized in 1964. The Horse & Cattle Show was organised for the last time in 1995. The Horse & Cattle Show, with the participation of international teams, will be held at various locations in Lahore from 9th to 23rd February 2025.

In this traditional fair, farmers get the opportunity to display their domestic animals. They are also encouraged by awarding them with prizes. The Horse & Cattle Show will feature spear-throwing, archery, buzkashi and polo competitions. Cultural festivals, flower exhibitions and flower decoration competitions will also be held. Children’s games and other entertainment events will be held from February 13 to 23. Music festivals will be held from February 14 to 16 to promote traditional Punjabi food, beverages and music. A ‘Sufi Festival’ will also be held on February 19 to pay tribute to the Sufis and elders of Punjab as well as to disseminate their teachings. Punjab’s traditional Kabaddi sports competitions will be held on February 18 and 19. A car show for vintage vehicles’ enthusiasts will be held on February 16.

CM Punjab said, “The Horse & Cattle Show is a gift for the people of Punjab belonging to every segment of society, including farmers. Horse and livestock fairs will not only promote Punjab’s culture but agriculture, as well. After 30 years, the Horse & Cattle Show has been reinvigorated and restored to its original state with the participation of international teams.”

She added, “The restoration of Punjab’s agriculture and glorious traditions of the past is a manifestation of our true love for Punjab and its people. It is the first and foremost priority of the Punjab government to promote Punjab’s booming agriculture, farmers’ prosperity, hospitality, rich diverse culture and traditions. These traditional fairs also serve as an important means of promoting unity, harmony and solidarity among the people of Punjab. Punjab is a land of love and there is no room for hatred in it.”

The Chief Minister had constituted a Steering Committee headed by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to hold the Horse & Cattle Show. Under the leadership of Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has been preparing for holding Horse & Cattle Show for the last four months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025