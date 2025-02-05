ZUEB partners with LRN

KARACHI: Ziauddin University Examination Board (ZUEB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the newly launched UK-based examination body, Learning Resource Network (LRN) to introduce another British examination board in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony took place at the British Deputy High Commission Karachi during the launching ceremony of LRN, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the educational landscape of the country.

The MoU outlined several key areas of collaboration between ZUEB and LRN. Under this partnership, LRN will offer a 15% discount to ZUEB for its International General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) qualifications.

ZUEB will be responsible for conducting local examinations in subjects such as Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, Sindhi, and Urdu, while certificates and transcripts for all other subjects will be issued based on LRN’s results exclusively through ZUEB in Sindh. Additionally, ZUEB will adopt the LRN International GCSE syllabus to provide quality education to students.

According to the MoU, LRN will also support this collaboration by offering teacher training through its scheduled programs, and providing access to publicly available past papers and mock papers for reference. This partnership aims to foster academic excellence and broaden the scope of international education standards in Pakistan.

Dr. Asim Hussain Chancellor of Ziauddin University, on behalf of ZUEB, and Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Tariq CEO of LRN, signed the MoU, signifying their commitment to this collaborative endeavour.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Nida Hussain, Chairperson ZUEB; Angelica De Paiva, Assessment Manager, LRN; Rana Hussain, Director Curriculum, ZUEB, and Principal ZU College of Education; Sumra Peeran, Head of International Qualifications SSC-A Level, ZUEB; Russel Collins CEO, Vamos an LRN approved UK based school for International GCSE and A Levels for Spanish Qualifications; and others were also present.

