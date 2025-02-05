AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

‘Modifying order-in-original’: Plea challenging decision of customs official allowed

Hamid Nawaz Published 05 Feb, 2025 07:28am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) observed that judicial or quasi-judicial authority cannot change its determination in adjudication after signing judgment, order and decree and set aside the impugned order of an additional collector custom, who modified the order-in-original for release of mobile phones.

The court allowed the petition of Amir Khan challenging the decision of an additional collector order for release of the mobile phones on payment of leviable, taxes and redemption fine and later modifying the order-in-original substitute the individual personal penalties of rupees ten thousand with the total personal penalty of rupees 7922048.

The official ordered to release the mobile sets subject to issuance of either a Certificate of Conformity (COC) or in the alternative No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The court declared the impugned corrigendum as ultra vires and said the respondent had no suo-moto power to modify the order-in-original particularly in absence of any application from the aggrieved party requesting such modification.

The court said once the matter was adjudicated upon by the respondent, there remains no further force or authority with the judicial or quasi-judicial authority and it could not unilaterally modify the order-in-original unless and until the matter was remanded by the appellate authority or any other higher forum.

The court observed that under the Custom Act the power to rectify the order-in-original vests exclusively in the Customs Appellate Tribunal and same is exercisable only upon a mistake apparent on record being duly brought before the tribunal by a party to an appeal.

According to the details the petitioners had duly deposited the leviable duties, taxes and redemption fine; however, the subject mobile phones were not released.

The petitioners approached the august court which directed to the respondents to comply with the order-in-original.

The respondents did not comply with the court’s order, resultantly, a petition was filed again.

However, during its pendency the impugned corrigendum was promulgated which substantively altered the order-in-original.

The petitioner; therefore, approached the court again and got relief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court customs FBR

Comments

200 characters

‘Modifying order-in-original’: Plea challenging decision of customs official allowed

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Read more stories