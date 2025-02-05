AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Probe ordered: NA panel slams police abuse of woman MNA

Naveed Butt Published 05 Feb, 2025 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges expressed its strong displeasure over the indecent behaviour of Sub-Inspector, Islamabad Police with a woman Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and recommended to initiate a fresh inquiry by suspending the official.

The committee met with Muhammad Afzal in the chair at Parliament house on Tuesday.

The committee offered Fateha for the departed soul of father of Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, MNA.

The committee taking serious note of the misbehaviour of Islamabad Police official recommended for initiation of inquiry to further probe the matter and suspension of the official till completion of the inquiry.

During the course of discussion, MNA/Mover, Sabheen Ghouri briefed the committee regarding the misbehaviour and use of abusive language of Sub-Inspector Islamabad Police on 24th November 2024. The committee expressed displeasure over the indecent behaviour of Islamabad Police official with woman MNA. Taking serious note of the incident, the committee recommended for initiation of inquiry to further probe the matter and suspension of the official till completion of the inquiry.

The committee considered the Question of Privilege raised by Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, MNA and decided to summon RPO, Bahawalpur to brief the committee in the next meeting.

The committee considered the amendment moved by Syed Rafiullah, MNA in rules 70, 73 and 250 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 regarding notice of questions, limit of numbers of questions and lapse of pending notices on prorogation of session. After detailed deliberations, the committee, unanimously, recommended to approve the amendments in the said rules.

The committee considered the Question of Privilege raised by Sher Ali Arbab, MNA against officers of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for putting a post on the Facebook page, wherein, defamatory, misleading and untrue language was used against the MNA. The special secretary Ministry of Energy (Power Division) tendered an apology on the matter. The committee accepted the apology and decided to dispose of the Question of Privilege.

The meeting was attended by the MNAs: Chaudhry Armghan Subhani, Waseem Qadir, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar (via Zoom), Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Ramesh Lal, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan (via Zoom), Ghulam Muhammad and Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar. Syed Rafiullah, Aliya Kamran, Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Sher Ali Arbab and Sabheen Ghauri, MNAs/Movers also participated. Senior officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of Law and Justice, Punjab Police and Islamabad Police were also in attendance.

