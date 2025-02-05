AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

Establishment, Gandapur’s backdoor channels ongoing for IK release

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 07:54am

ISLAMABAD: Backdoor channels between the Establishment and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur are ongoing, focused on release of Imran Khan and other jailed PTI members.

This was revealed by well-placed sources in the Gandapur camp to this correspondent on condition of strict anonymity.

Chief Minister Gandapur continues to enjoy “good” rapport with senior military leadership even though negotiations between the party and the government have officially come to a halt.

PTI insiders maintained that Gandapur is working hard to sustain ties with the military, drawing sharp criticism from Junaid Akbar Khan, the new PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, regarded as a hawk within the party ranks.

According to some party circles, the recent open letter to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir by jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan indicates that he is again at a blow hot stage seeking engagement rather than at the blow cold stage when he heaps accusations against the military.

The letter’s reference to rising socio-economic and security concerns indicates that Imran Khan is blowing hot by directly writing to the Army Chief but the letter’s content indicates blowing cold, said a PTI insider insisting he not be named.

“The doves within PTI leadership are urging Imran Khan to engage in talks with the military which is necessary as real power rests with them [military],” said a senior PTI leader who again declined to be named.

In the weeks before the November 2024 protest, Imran Khan authorised his party leaders to engage in dialogue with the military. However, as has been witnessed time and again talks stalled after his arrest in a new case, despite bail in another.

Khan was granted bail in Toshakhana case involving a discounted Bulgari jewelry set, but his release was halted when Rawalpindi police charged him with terrorism linked to a protest in September 2024.

It is widely known that at present there are two factions within PTI– one led by Chief Minister Gandapur, in favor of dialogue with the military; and the other headed by the newly-appointed PTI KP President, Junaid Akbar Khan, who is more hardline with respect to negotiations with the Establishment.

Spokesperson for the KP government, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, and the PTI KP President, Junaid Akbar Khan, did not respond to requests for comments till the filing of this report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Gandapur PTI Imran Khan KP CM PTI Members

Comments

200 characters

Establishment, Gandapur’s backdoor channels ongoing for IK release

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Read more stories